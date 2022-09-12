Howard University has risen to No. 30 on the latest U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 rankings list of most innovative schools.

Officials at the historically Black institution in northwest Washington attributed the positive increase to the success of its Howard Forward strategic plan which emphasizes resource savings through upgraded technology and automation; initiatives expanding the campus footprint through facility improvements and real estate development; and processes that focus on excellence in customer service and delivery of products and services.

Overall, Howard is ranked 89th among the magazine’s list of top 100 national universities.

“Howard University embodies excellence in academics, research, and service,” said Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick. “Our faculty, staff and students are tasked with finding innovative solutions to today’s most pressing issues as they continue to impact their fields. Our campus community deserves to fulfill its mission in a setting that provides the best support and that includes having access to robust operations and administrative processes and superior facilities that provide a strong foundation for the critical work they do.”