The Howard University Board of Trustees unanimously approved the renaming of The Undergraduate Library in honor of its outgoing president, Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick, the institution announced Thursday.

Board Chairman Lawrence Morse first mentioned the renaming at a farewell dinner held in Frederick’s honor at the Ritz Carlton in Northwest on June 8, adding that the day had been officially declared Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick Day in the District by Mayor Muriel Bowser.

The library will receive its new bold new lettering later this month, the university said.

“There is, perhaps, no place on the Hilltop more revered than the Upper Quadrangle-Main Yard, known affectionately as ‘The Yard,’” Morse said. “The buildings bear names of those whose legacies loom large in the history of Howard University: The Founders, Rankin, Carnegie, Douglass, Childers, Blackburn, Locke. Now the name Frederick will be added to this pantheon.”

Morse noted Frederick’s work to revitalize the university’s infrastructure, his accomplishments, his vision under the Howard Forward Strategic Plan, and his continuous reminders to “be obsessed with the journey because no one destination will ever satisfy us.”

Frederick said he is “deeply humbled and honored” by the recognition.

“Having the Undergraduate Library named after me symbolizes the years of dedication and hard work that we have collectively invested in the pursuit of academic excellence,” he said in a statement issued by the university. “This honor is not solely mine; it is a reflection of the unwavering commitment and tireless efforts of the faculty, staff, students, alumni, and supporters who have made our university a place of distinction. Together, we have built a community that thrives on collaboration, innovation, and the belief that education can transform lives.”

Frederick will continue as a scholar at the university when he steps down as president. His successor, Ben Vinson III, will take the helm on Sept. 1.