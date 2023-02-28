Howard University announced Monday that the Department of Mechanical Engineering has received a $1 million donation from Autodesk Inc., the department’s largest-ever unrestricted gift.

The gift expands the department’s manufacturing and makes facilities and laboratory space available for students enrolled in the College of Engineering and Architecture. Autodesk and the university have had a five-year relationship, with programs ranging from paid externships for students, free access to its professional-level design software, and the opportunity to work on company projects.

“With this generous support from Autodesk, we are further equipped to strategically expand our making facilities, which serve our mechanical engineering students and ensure that Howard University students continue to have pathways that enable them to collaborate and develop innovative technologies that serve the public interest,” said John Anderson M.M. Anderson, dean of the engineering department. “Autodesk’s continued support of our faculty and students also positively impacts our efforts to train and develop engineers who become tomorrow’s leaders in education, government, and industry.”

Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick praised the gift also, saying “our College of Engineering and Architecture has produced world-class engineers for more than 115 years, and this gift will allow us to strengthen and expand support for our talented students.”

Autodesk President and CEO Andrew Anagnost said “the talented students at Howard University are future innovators, and with our gift, Autodesk is honored to play a role in ensuring they have the resources and technology available to prepare for their careers.”