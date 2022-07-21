Howard University says this fall’s homecoming will be an in-person affair.

The 2022 homecoming activities will take place on the Northwest campus during the week of Oct. 15-23, the school announced Wednesday.

The homecoming football game with Howard hosting Delaware State University will take place on Oct. 22 in Greene Stadium at 1 p.m. Days prior to the game, there will be a wide array of activities for students, alumni and friends of the university.

University officials said they will maintain updated health safety precautions for in-person events on campus; those details along with the official homecoming theme, schedule of events, and other information will be announced at a later date. However, if health conditions due to the coronavirus deteriorate or the D.C. government restricts large groups from meeting, homecoming will pivot back to a virtual event.

For more information, go to https://homecoming.howard.edu.