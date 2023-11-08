Howard University wrapped up its Inauguration Week with the official Inauguration Ceremony for the institution’s 18th President, Dr. Ben Vinson III. Diving into his role as leader of the institution, Vinson III was celebrated for his visionary leadership and dedication to bringing people together.

“He is a community builder. He listens carefully and seeks to info more frequently before coming to a decision. He is someone who takes care of his people, and fosters connections while doing the hard work of leading.” said Dr. Suzanne M. Rivera, president of Macalester College. Rivera was part of the committee that selected Vinson to take the reins as president of Howard University.

In addition to Rivera, academic and political leaders such as Dr. Laurence C. Morse, chair of the Howard University Board of Trustees, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, former Howard University President Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick and Howard University alumnus and celebrated actor Anthony Anderson offered words of encouragement to the new President.

Dr. Bernard Richardson, dean of Andrew Rankin Memorial Chapel, offered the Benediction and prayers to Vinson III, while the music of the day was played by the Howard University Concert Band led and directed by Michael Fitzhugh, a two-time Howard alumnus, band director, and music educator.

The Howard University Concert Chorale brought beautiful melodies, led by educator Dr. Eric Poole.

Vinson III is already diving in headfirst as a Bison.

Since coming to Howard from his former role as provost and vice president at Case Western University, Vinson III has grown to the liking of many Howard activities and remained a consistent presence at Howard University sporting events. He was spotted at football games such as the “Truth and Service Classic,” Howard versus Northwestern University, and the university’s homecoming game against Norfolk State University.

The new president offered high praise for the Howard University SHOWTIME Marching Band.

“At halftime, our SHOWTIME Band showed up and showed out against Northwestern’s band. We won that,” exclaimed Vinson III, which was met with an array of applause from the audience. In addition to showing off his school spirit, Vinson III also shared a larger message about the university’s longtime reputation.

“Where Howard goes, legacy follows,” said the new president. “Wherever we show up, what we stand for, and what we have represented for years, opens opportunities to begin necessary conversations, new conversations and maybe even to engage in a little bit of social healing.”