Howard University has joined the University Partnership Program of the U.S. Space Force.

Howard University Provost and Chief Academic Officer Anthony K. Wutoh and Vice Chief of Space Operations Gen. David D. Thompson signed a memorandum of understanding virtually from their locations at the Pentagon and Howard’s main campus in Northwest last week.

“The purpose of the Howard University partnership with the Space Force is to advance STEM research while supporting important national security objectives,” Wutoh said in a statement. “We also expect our collaboration to inspire creativity and learning among a diverse group of leaders among students and faculty.”

Thompson said Howard as a producer of Black science and engineering talent is what influenced the Space Force to approach the institution.

Howard, like other partnership institutions, was selected on its quality of STEM degree offerings and space-related laboratories and initiatives, ROTC program strength, diversity of student population, and degrees and programming designed to support military, veterans, and their families in pursuit of higher education.

The only other historically Black institution in the partnership is North Carolina A&T University.