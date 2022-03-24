Howard University officials announced Wednesday the largest construction real estate program in the school’s history with a $785 million investment to build three new state-of-the-art multidisciplinary academic halls and renovate several existing structures.

The university said one of the renovations will be the Myrtilla Miner Building off of Georgia Avenue NW, which is set to house the School of Education and the new Howard University Middle School for Mathematics and Science.

Additionally, the new academic halls will house teaching and research in the health sciences, arts, and communications as well as associated science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs.

University officials say the construction of the new facilities will start this year and should be completed by 2026.

“This is a watershed moment in the history of our institution,” said Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick. “Because of the tremendously enhanced financial posture we have worked so hard to achieve, the state of the university has never been stronger. The leadership of our board and the executive team, along with the caliber of students we have enrolled, the illustrious faculty we have assembled, the dedicated staff we have hired, and the committed alumni base we have cultivated, presents an opportunity for us to solidify Howard’s status as one of the preeminent institutions of higher education in the country.”

The $785 million significant investment is a part of a phased Central Campus Master Plan that was announced in 2020 and serves as the university’s blueprint for the long-term transformation of the main campus through capital investments. The academic centers are the newest such buildings on campus in 38 years.