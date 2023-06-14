To say that Howard University athletics had a banner 2022-2023 season would be a gross understatement. During the past season, Howard has an impressive list of outstanding accomplishments on the field, the courts and in the pool. The swimming and diving team graced the cover of Sports Illustrated; the football team captured a share of the MEAC conference regular season title for the first time in three decades; and the men’s basketball team won its first regular season and tournament title and trip to the NCAAs in more than 30 years.

Howard’s year of accomplishments were rewarded with the coveted All-Sports Awards in both men’s and women’s sponsored sports for the first time since 1988.

Howard, who is a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) in sports (football, basketball, women’s volleyball, track and field, cross country, tennis, women’s bowling and softball) and with the Northeast Conference (NEC) in the others (swim and diving, golf, soccer and women’s lacrosse), has done more than at any time in school history.

“I am so proud of our coaches, student athletes, administration and support staff for these accomplishments,” said Howard Director of Athletics Kery Davis, in his eighth season at the helm. “The hard work and dedication they put in every day paid off and we look forward to continuing this success in 2023-’24.”

Dr. Paul Cotton has seen the journey in athletics at the university for more than 40 years. Cotton started out as a member of the wrestling team, then became one of the youngest head coaches in the country at 22 before the program was dropped in 2000.

“The goal back in 1978 was to create a clean and competitive program,” said Cotton, who has also served on the Howard Board of Trustees and is regarded as one of the institution’s top historians. “There have certainly been moments of success and also a share of setbacks (NCAA rules violations). So, to see the program reach this level of success and consistency is a credit to the athletics department and the University’s commitment.”

The success has brought national attention to the golf program and the swimming and diving program, which graced the cover of Sports Illustrated for its success as the only swim and diving program in HBCUs.

It’s exciting for the University to receive this kind of recognition,” said Nic Askew, a former two-sport athlete who doubles as both swim and diving coach and leads the men’s and women’s tennis teams. “It is certainly beneficial when it comes to recruiting. It is an exciting time for athletics at Howard.”

Askew added that the recent success has boosted registration for the annual summer swim and diving camp held at the university. The demand has forced him to add two additional weeks due to the high demand and interest. For the first time, there are campers who come from as many as 11 different states.

In addition to the honors on the field, pools and courts, the program continues to lead the way in student athletes cited for academic excellence. One-hundred-thirty-five members of the MEAC sponsored sports were named to the Commissioner’s All-Academic team.

The awards are presented to the student athletes who score 3.0 or above in their respective majors. There were also a number of student athletes who were named to the NEC All-Academic team in their respective sports.