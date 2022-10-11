Howard University women’s soccer team honored their seniors with a 7-0 victory over South Carolina State on Monday afternoon for Senior Day.

Before the match, HU recognized four Bison for their hard work and dedication to the program: Shianne Knight (The Woodlands, Texas); Kaylani Lee-Green (Stafford, Va.); Madison Myles (Atlanta) and Adrianna Reece-Newman (Springfield, Va.).

With 17 minutes left in the first half, sophomore Melea Earley (La Mirada, Calif.) opened the scoring with an assist from junior midfielder Nyla Allen (Elmont, N.Y.), 1-0.

Six minutes later, Allen played clean-up when a Howard shot was deflected by SCSU’s goalkeeper. Seizing the opportunity, Allen whizzed the ball past the keeper for a 2-0 advantage over the Bulldogs.

Six minutes later, midfielder Marli Berry (Orangevale, Calif.) connected with Kendall France (Greensboro, N.C.) for her first career goal and a 3-0 lead over South Carolina State to close out the first half.

Three minutes into the second half, Allen put up another point for the Bison with help from Thalia Boucher (Toronto, Canada) and Kyra Bolden (McLean, Va.).

Allen posted a hat trick in the 53rd minute when she shot a quick one into the net. The hat trick gave the Bison a 5-0 advantage.

With less than 20 minutes on the clock, Myles punched her ticket for a senior day highlight when she converted a penalty kick into her first career goal as a Bison.

Bolden added a final goal for good measure in the 77th minute for a 7-0 lead.

The Bison outshot the Bulldogs, 39-5, placing 21 on target. Howard capitalized on 11 corner-kick opportunities, allowing only one for South Carolina State.

The defeat drops South Carolina State to 1-14 on the season while Howard moves to a 2-10-1 overall record.

The Bison are back at Greene Stadium on Sunday to host St. Francis-Brooklyn at 1 p.m.