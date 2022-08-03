The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced that it will provide $2.8 billion in competitive funding to homeless services organizations across the country for supportive services and housing programs for people experiencing homelessness.

According to a news release, the funding opportunity reflects the Biden administration’s continued commitment to equity and evidence-based solutions to address homelessness.

It also reinforces the administration’s commitment to boost housing supply and lower costs by supporting local engagement to increase the supply of affordable housing.

“Every person deserves to live with dignity and security in safe, stable, and affordable home,” said HUD Secretary Marica Fudge. “Coupled with the historic resources in President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, the Continuum of Care Program grants made available by HUD today will help more Americans experiencing homelessness move into homes and access critical supportive services like health care, education, and job training.”

Fudge noted that HUD and the administration continue to prioritize equity in homelessness efforts and the humane treatment of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness, and the funding announced would help communities do just that.

The fiscal 2022 competitive funding will be awarded through HUD’s Continuum of Care program, the largest source of federal grant funding for homeless services and housing programs serving people experiencing homelessness.

Nearly 400 Continuum of Care communities apply for the NOFO each year. HUD funds approximately 7,000 homeless services projects annually through the Continuum of Care Program.

As with prior NOFOs, Continuums of Care will have the opportunity to renew existing projects, apply for new projects, and to reallocate resources from lower-performing projects to better serve people experiencing homelessness, HUD officials stated.

However, this year’s NOFO includes some new opportunities.

In Fiscal Year 2022, access to the CoC Program has been further expanded for Indian Tribes and Tribally Designated Housing entities who are now invited to form CoCs and be designated as Collaborative Applicants.

Additionally, the NOFO contains explicit funding for survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking, and youth.

The NOFO will provide at least $52 million for new rapid re-housing, supportive services, and other activities critical to assist survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault or stalking.

Approximately $80 million is available for non-competitive Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program (YHDP) renewal and replacement of expiring grants.

Specifically, HUD is seeking projects that:

• End homelessness for all persons experiencing homelessness.

• Place emphasis on racial equity and anti-discrimination policies for LGTBQ+ individuals.

• Use a Housing First approach.

• Reduce unsheltered homelessness and reduce the criminalization of homelessness.

• Improve system performance.

• Partner with housing agencies to leverage access to mainstream housing programs.

• Partner with health agencies to coordinate health and supportive services, including preventing and responding to future infectious disease outbreaks.

• Advance racial equity and addressing racial disparities in homelessness.

• Engage people with lived experience of homelessness in decision-making.

• Support local engagement to increase the supply of affordable housing.

Applications for the FY 2022 CoC Program NOFO are due to HUD by Sept. 30, 2022. Click here for additional information. Read HUD’s Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO).