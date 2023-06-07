The Innovative Housing Showcase, an event of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, will take place on the National Mall from June 9-11.

The showcase is a three-day event featuring new building technologies and housing solutions that are making housing more innovative, resilient and affordable for American families. More than 2,500 people, including policymakers, housing industry representatives, media, and the public, are expected to attend.

The showcase will include exhibitor demonstrations, entrepreneurs, and leaders in the housing industry. There will be a dozen exhibits, including full-sized prototype homes, displaying innovative building technologies that address affordability, resilience and the future of housing.

The Innovative Housing Showcase will be open to the public and free of charge. Times of operations are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays.

For more information, call HUD on 202-708-1112.