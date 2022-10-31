Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge said that her department will hold a “house party” to share information on federal resources available to people who want to engage in the home-buying process.

The event, scheduled for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET, aims to encourage young adults who desire to become homeowners but think the barriers are too daunting, especially among people of color.

During the event, the secretary will address myths on debt and credit and share information on federal homeownership programs.

“Too many young people feel discouraged and intimidated by the homebuying process and HUD is here to help,” Fudge said in a statement Friday. “Thanks to student loan forgiveness, many young adults may have more money in their pockets and there are many resources available to help people realize the dream of homeownership. HUD and the Federal Housing Administration are dedicated to helping young people realize their dream of becoming homebuyers and enjoy the wealth-building benefits that come with it.”

Research shows young adult homeownership has been in decline since the 1960s. The Urban Institute anticipates that this pattern will continue for several decades, with the falloff being more dramatic for Blacks.

To register, go to hud.gov/hudhousepartyregistration.