A large number of tires illegally dumped in Anacostia Park in D.C.’s Ward 8 has gotten the attention of city residents and officials.

The Ward 8 Woods Conservancy, a grassroots nonprofit aiming to rejuvenate and enhance the ward’s 500-plus acres of forest, stumbled upon the massive pile of tires while preparing for an unrelated project, WUSA-TV (Channel 9) reported.

“While scouting out the work we’ll be doing in January in the northern part of Anacostia Park, we found a mountain of tires under an elevated portion of [Route] 295,” the group tweeted. “Removing them is going to be a good time.”

D.C. Council member Christina Henderson (I-At Large) said she met with the director of the D.C. Department of Public Works recently to discuss illegal dumping, especially in neighborhoods and areas east of the Anacostia River. Henderson said she forwarded the Ward 8 Conservancy’s tweet to DPW and asked the Environmental Crimes Unit to assess the area for camera surveillance.

“This many tires didn’t happen overnight,” Henderson tweeted.