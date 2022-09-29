The remnants of Hurricane Ian, which ravaged Cuba and the central and northern parts of Florida, are expected to come to the D.C. area starting Friday afternoon, bring along with it heavy rains.

The rain is expected to be heavy at times throughout the weekend, according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford, WTOP reported. Saturday and Sunday are expected to be rainy, breezy and cool, Stinneford said.

It is estimated the Washington region could receive between two to four inches of rain by Sunday night.

“It has been abnormally dry the last month, and the ground will be able to absorb the first round of heavy rain on Saturday,” Stinneford said, WTOP reported. “Flooding could become an issue Saturday night into Sunday. The rain from the remnants of Ian may persist into Monday night or Tuesday.”

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency in his state due to Ian. The National Weather Service said central Virginia will be especially affected.