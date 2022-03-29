Overview: The Hyattsville Branch of the PG libraries will open to the public Wednesday March 30.

The Prince George’s County Memorial Library System adds another showpiece library to its branches. The new 40,258 square-foot Hyattsville Branch Library at 6530 Adelphi Road, Hyattsville, Maryland 20782 opens tomorrow.

The public is invited in person to all the opening day festivities which kick off at 10 AM. The ribbon-cutting ceremony featurs County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks, Prince George’s County Council Member Deni Taveras, PGCMLS CEO Roberta Phillips, PGCMLS Board President Toni A. Smith, Rico Newman (Member of the Elders Council of the Choptico Band of Piscataway Indians), and other distinguished guests.

“The Hyattsville Branch Library is a beautiful, open building that reflects the spirit and diversity of the Hyattsville community,” said Roberta Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of the Library. “I am grateful to all of our partners and customers who contributed to the creation of this space that carries on the Library’s commitment to literacy and lifelong learning, inclusion, creativity, personal achievement, and healthy living.”

Schedule of Events

Opening Day (Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 10 am-8 pm)

10 am: Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony (ASL interpretation)

11 am-6 pm: Family Activities & Library Card Sign-up Virtual reality 3D printer showcase Love Your Hyattsville Library collaborative mural Women’s History Month photobooth Scavenger Hunt

11:30 am-12:15 pm: Ready 2 Read Storytime (English/Spanish + ASL interpretation)

4-6 pm: Community Resource Fair

NOTE: Face masks continue to be required at PGCMLS buildings for everyone ages 2 and up. The Library appreciates customers’ assistance with maintaining a safe environment for children who are not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccines and for customers and staff who have high-risk for COVID-19.

Hyattsville Branch Library Hours

The Hyattsville Branch Library’s regular hours, starting on Thursday, March 31, 2022, will be:

Monday: 10 am-6 pm

Tuesday-Wednesday: 12-8 pm

Thursday-Friday: 10 am-6 pm

Saturday: 10 am-5 pm

Sunday: Closed*

*Sunday hours at the Hyattsville Branch Library will begin on Sunday, June 5, 2022.