Langston Hughes’ famous poem “I, Too” expresses the conflict of being Black in America.

I too sing America

I am the darker brother.

They send me to eat in the kitchen

When company comes.

But I laugh,

And eat well,

And grow strong.



Tomorrow,

I’ll be at the table

When company comes.

Nobody’ll dare

Say to me,

“Eat in the kitchen,”

Then.

As a Black American, I struggle with the celebration of July 4, 1776, as a day of freedom when my ancestors were enslaved legally until the Emancipation Proclamation. It is a struggle to celebrate independence when Black people were denied access to a lifestyle of freedom, when voting rights were restricted, when the ability to attend schools was restricted or when there were limitations on the places to purchase property until the civil rights acts were passed.

Yet I, too, sing America. This is my home by choice. Many of us have the option and opportunity to travel and move to other parts of the world but I have made the informed choice to maintain my home in the United States of America.

As a daughter of civil rights activists, I am clear that as I too sing America it is my responsibility as an American to fight for the betterment of the country that I claim as home. I have a responsibility and a commitment to make my home better for my children, my children’s children and my people. As an African American estate planning attorney, I am committed to working to build strong communities one family at a time.

The decision to build an estate planning firm was built on my community development commitment. The racial wealth gap has a strong correlation to the lack of strategic financial planning and wealth building in the Black community. The struggle to embrace the full rights, privileges and benefits of the United States requires energy, strategy and commitment to bridge the wealth gap.

We know that as Frederick Douglas stated, power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will. As Black Americans we too shall sing America, loud and long. We must claim America as our home sweet home and take the steps necessary to build and shape our home for our benefit.

As Black people, we must strategically build the legacy for our homes and communities. As we create our own banquet halls, board rooms and enterprise we determine the table seating. As we build our capacities there will be no one able to tell us where to sit when company comes. We will determine our own destiny and create the pathway for our children, family and community.

The Griffin Firm is proud to serve individuals, families and communities to build legacy. Together we can shape our American experience for our communities to build financial strength and economic power.

