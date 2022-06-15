D.C. officials, along with the Washington Commanders, announced that the storied Army-Navy football game presented by the USAA will be held at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., on Dec. 14, 2024.

The 2024 game is set to be the 125th game in the annual matchup, which started in 1890, and only the second time a Washington metropolitan site has been selected to host it. The first time the game occurred in the Washington area was in 2011 at FedEx Field.

The event will be co-sponsored by Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District, and the Commanders. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser expressed excitement about the iconic game being played in the Washington area.

“We look forward to hosting one of our nation’s most exciting sports rivalries and using the experience to honor the more than 350,000 service members and veterans who live in the region, here in the sports capital,” the mayor said. “Our region is proudly home to 34 military bases and countless monuments, memorials and museums that honor our nation’s military and the men and women who defend our freedom.”

Washington Commanders President Jason Wright concurred.

“Few events can capture the pageantry, servant leadership, and values of our proud military like the Army-Navy game, and we are especially proud, at the Washington Commanders, to host and stage a world-class experience for the academies, their players and fans, and our entire sports region,” he said.

District officials say a number of events will take place before the historic matchup, including the Army-Navy Gala, the Patriot Games featuring the Cadets versus the Midshipmen, and the Army-Navy Block Party held on The Wharf in Southwest.