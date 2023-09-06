Serving his signature chicken dishes to the crowd of dedicated fans, Chef Steven Wilson held a grand re-opening at In a Minute Cafe on Aug. 19, attracting members of the community and political leaders alike for the special celebration.

**FILE** (Anthony Tilghman/The Washington Informer)

“We are very excited to welcome the In a Minute Cafe back to the community. we look forward to doing great things and serving all of you,” Wilson told the Informer. “It is our goal to not only provide delicious food but also be a place where the community can come together to do good for those who need it most.”

In addition to supporting the community through the cafe’s efforts, Wilson has also received incredible support from the community and leaders.

“Fundraising for the needy, backpack drives, and serving the homeless and less fortunate– especially our seniors” Wilson said are some of the ways In a Minute gives back.

Montre Dupree, the public engagement manager and deputy chief of Staff with Prince George’s County Council member Wala Blegay (D– District 6), served as the emcee. District 24 Delegate Andrea Harrison (D) attended, and her campaign information is available in the restaurant.

Chef Wilson has also received a surplus of spring rolls. He ordered three packs; he got three cases in the mail, totaling 600 spring rolls. To get rid of this surplus, Chef Wilson is offering a $15 special of six Hennessy wings, three spring rolls, rice and a soda.

Jennifer Jenkins, the County Council’s Administrator, is a fan of Chef Wilson’s cooking.

“The In a Minute Cafe is only a few minutes away from the County building, so it’s convenient to stop by,” said Jenkins. “My favorite menu item: the Hennessy wings! Though I love the Crab egg rolls a lot too, and I’m looking forward to trying the crab mac!”

The cafe is also hosting a backpack drive in partnership with Blegay, who represents this area on the County Council, and said her favorite dish at “In a Minute,” is the hushpuppies.

“We have received over 400 backpack donations—mostly clear- and individual school supplies,” Blegay explained, particularly noting the clear backpacks, which are required for Prince George’s high school students. “We will be delivering to the following schools next week: Walker Mill Middle School, Barack Obama Elementary School, John H. Bayne Elementary School, The Foundations School, and North Forestville Elementary School. Donations were previously made to Longfield Elementary School.”

Supporting businesses that care about giving back to the community, Blegay noted, is key in ensuring that they’re able to continue doing the important work in serving others.

“The local Black businesses in our community need our support. Most Black businesses use limited resources to build their business and our support will create generational wealth for the future,” said Blegay. “The majority of this county is African American and one of the wealthiest African American counties in the country. It is important to see business owners who look like us thrive, especially for our youth.”