If I am incarcerated, under court supervision, or residing at a halfway house, can I still vote?

The DC Board of Elections is committed to empowering all eligible voters, including those with criminal records, to exercise their right to vote. If you are incarcerated, regardless of the offense, you are able to vote. If you are under court supervision or residing at a halfway house after release, you are able to vote.

What address should I use when I am registering to vote?

If you are currently a resident at the DC Jail, when registering to vote, you may use your DC home address or the address of the DC Jail if you have been a resident at the DC Jail for at least 30 days. If you are currently serving time in a federal facility, you may use your DC home address.

I’ve just been released from incarceration, what should I do to make sure my voting rights are intact?

Upon your release, please contact the Board of Elections to make any updates to your mailing address. For more information visit: https:// www.dcboe.org/Voters/Register-To-Vote/Register-to-Vote

What if I requested an absentee ballot to vote while incarcerated, but I was released before it arrived?

If an absentee ballot was mailed and you were released from incarceration before it arrived, you may vote at any voting center during early voting or at any vote center on Election Day.

Still have a question that we didn’t answer? We welcome your questions and feedback. Email us at press@ dcboe.org with any additional questions, and we’ll make sure you get all the information you need.