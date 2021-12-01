AfricaNowInternational

Infections Rise Among South African Students

Oswald T. BrownDecember 1, 2021
0 199 1 minute read

Students in South Africa are worried about the new omicron variant identified in the country.

The rise in the number of infections among the students has led to the postponement of tests and exams, as explained by Nhlanhla Africa Maphosa, a student at Tshwane University of Technology.

“It was just last week when they checked stats then they realized that so many students are affected by COVID-19 at the main campus, which led to the postponement of tests and exams. It’s just that even though we have the stats we are not that sure what number of people are affected and other stuff. But, what we can say is that a high level, or a high percentage, of students have got COVID-19,” he said.

Although it is not yet clear if the new variant causes more serious illness, many students are urging colleagues to vaccinate.

“I’m trying to encourage them so that they can vaccinate, so they can stay away from coronavirus because it’s there, it’s killing people and now numbers are rising. When we are watching TV we can see that people are getting coronavirus, so they must vaccinate,” urged Manqoba Zitha, a former student at Tshwane University of Technology.

This university was identified as a hotspot of infections but there are other areas affected too, according to officials.

“There is an increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases. I remember that normally in the last two weeks, we had about below 50 cases per day. Now that has increased to over 300 cases confirmed per day. So that tells you that the numbers are really increasing. The hot spot areas would be TUT West Campus, Hatfield, Soshanguve and Mamelodi. So those areas are of concern. What we can say clearly is that the numbers are rising in Tshwane particularly in the areas that we’ve mentioned. However, we cannot at this stage confirm whether the new variant is a factor in this increase,” said Sipho Stuurman, spokesperson for the City of Tshwane.

The new variant is thought to be highly transmissible but health professionals have yet to establish if it causes more severe disease.

SOURCE: AfricaNews

Tags
Oswald T. BrownDecember 1, 2021
0 199 1 minute read

Oswald T. Brown

Related Articles

**FILE** President Joe Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, delivers remarks on the COVID-19 National Month of Action on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)

Biden Announces New Actions to Combat COVID, New Variant

December 2, 2021

WHO Warns Against Travel for High-Risk Groups as Omicron Variant Spreads

December 2, 2021

White House to Extend Public Transit Mask Mandate to Mid-March: Report

December 2, 2021

Maryland Education Board Wants to Give Schools ‘Off-Ramp’ for Mask Mandate

December 2, 2021
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

© Copyright 2021, Washington Informer Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button

My News Matters to me - Washington Informer Donations

Be a Part of The Washington Informer Legacy

A donation of your choice empowers our journalists to continue the work to better inform, educate and empower you through technology and resources that you use.

Click Here Today to Support Black Press and be a part of the Legacy!

Subscribe today for free and be the first to have news and information delivered directly to your inbox.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker