The late Calvin and Wilhelmina Rolark, co-founders of the Washington Informer Newspaper, were recently honored with an honorary street renaming in Ward 8. The ceremony took place on May 18, which would have been Calvin Rolark’s 96th birthday, and was attended by several local leaders and activists.

The ceremonial street renaming, officially known as Wilhelmina & Calvin Rolark Way, pays tribute to the visionary leadership, courageous stances, generosity, and years of service of the Rolarks.

The event was held on the street where the Rolarks lived and served for decades, Foxhall Place SE, which will retain its original name for official purposes. The Rolarks resided on Foxhall Place from 1965 until Wilhelmina’s death in 2006.

Lafayette Barnes, son-in-law of Calvin Rolark, served as the master of ceremonies for the event. Barnes highlighted the significance of the Rolarks’ contributions to the community, noting their involvement in the development of Oxon Run Park, the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, and the naming of Malcolm X Avenue SE. Their home also served as a gathering place for social and political discussions, attracting notable figures like Walter Fauntroy, Marion Barry, Police Chief Isaac Fulwood, and H.R. Crawford.

During the ceremony, the Rev. Anthony Motley shared his childhood memories of Foxhall Place and emphasized the importance of community. D.C. Council member Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8) highlighted the Rolarks’ legacy and their positive influence on the ward. White also stressed the need for educating the younger generation about key figures in Black history.

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) recognized Wilhelmina Rolark’s significant contributions as a council member, particularly her work on the judiciary committee. He mentioned her efforts in establishing the fire and police cadet program and advocating for the elimination of money bonds. Mendelson expressed his desire for the street renaming to become an official name, although a sign has already been erected.

Former Council members Jack Evans, Betty Ann Kane and William Lightfoot shared their personal experiences and memories of the Rolarks, highlighting their wisdom, strength and commitment to racial equality. Concha Johnson, a senior citizens advocate, expressed her gratitude for the Rolarks’ support and their dedication to the community.

The unveiling of the Wilhelmina and Calvin Rolark Way sign was met with enthusiastic applause and cheers from the crowd, which included family members and community members. Denise Rolark Barnes, publisher of The Washington Informer and daughter of the Rolarks, expressed her appreciation for the dedication and acknowledged the efforts of Chairman Mendelson and Council member White in making the occasion possible.

The honorary street renaming serves as a lasting tribute to the enduring legacy of Wilhelmina and Calvin Rolark, who played a significant role in shaping and uplifting their community.