A preliminary agreement has been reached Thursday between the company that manages the District’s bus service and its drivers.

RATP Dev, the company that operates the D.C. Circulator for the D.C. Department of Transportation, said regular service could resume Friday.

“The union will be voting on the proposed contract today and if ratified by the members of [Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689], DC Circulator service will resume normal services on Friday, May 6,” Carve Communications, which represents RATP Dev, said in a statement, WTOP reported.

Brian Vivell, an official with the union, told WTOP that a lot of progress occurred during negotiation sessions Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

The drivers started picketing Tuesday because the company and the union could not agree on wages and benefits. The union has said for months that RATP Dev has negotiated in bad faith and threatened to substitute union members with subcontractors, eliminating workers’ federal rights under family and medical leave provisions and undercutting progressive discipline, among other issues.