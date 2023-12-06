Bishop Carlton Pearson, Christian minister, author and gospel artist, died on Nov. 19, after a brief battle with cancer that re-emerged after a previous battle 20 years ago.

Pearson was born on March 19, 1953, in San Diego, California and raised in the Pentecostal church. He attended Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma and was mentored by the school’s namesake.

His shift with his religious beliefs happened after watching a television program about the 1994 Rwandan genocide, and the teachings that people who are not Christians are going to hell. He had doubts about the concept of hell and began preaching what he called the “gospel of inclusion.” This change sparked controversy and members left his church. He was labeled a heretic by his colleagues and lost influence in the evangelical community.

In 2018, Pearson was in Washington. D.C. for an advanced screening of the Netflix movie “Come Sunday,” which was based on his theological shift. The Informer reported on the event, which was hosted by the Interfaith Alliance.

Pearson was also a member of the Interfaith Alliance’s board of directors.

“We were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Bishop Carlton Pearson, a leader who preached a message of inclusion and helped so many people connect their faith to the challenges and issues we face in our everyday lives,” the Rev. Paul Brandeis Raushenbush, president and CEO of Interfaith Alliance, said in a statement.

“Descended from a long line of preachers, Bishop Pearson’s calling was to connect with those who felt spiritually unresolved or were searching for faith in their lives. Bishop Pearson liked to call himself a Sacred Activist and Spiritual Progressive – and he brought that passion to his work as a member of the Interfaith Alliance board of directors,” the Interfaith Alliance CEO continued. “Our hearts go out to his loved ones at this difficult time and we will keep them in our prayers.”