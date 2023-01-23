WI Managing Editor chats with Zaineb “ZiZi” Hassan, a Certified Yoga Elite Trainer who founded ZiZi Yoga in February of 2016, and Carla Warner, founder of No Kid Hungry, on the “Get Fit for No Kid Hungry,” campaign. “Get Fit for No Kid Hungry” is a month-long initiative where individuals can join their favorite fitness instructors and trainers from across the country in live streamed workout and wellness classes all month long and donate what they can to support No Kid Hungry.