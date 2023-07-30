Iona Senior Services recently announced the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Administration for Community Living Alzheimer’s Disease Programs Initiative, has awarded Iona their first federal grant award in the amount of $998,347.

Iona has a three-year project seeking to address the problem of Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias sufferers who are part of the LGBTQ community and those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as their caregivers. In the District, it is estimated 14,224 people with Alzheimer’s and related diseases and 14,000 family caregivers providing 15 million hours of unpaid care.

“This award represents the opportunity for Iona to expand our services and strengthen our commitment to our most vulnerable older adults and their caregivers here in the nation’s capital,” said Iona CEO Joon Bang. “Many of whom are individuals aging alone with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, especially in marginalized communities, and it is our privilege to partner with them in this important work. We are thrilled to get started alongside our project partners and will make every effort to address and improve gaps in the current system so that caregivers are supported and the individuals aging alone with dementia receive the care they deserve.”

D.C. Department of Aging and Community Living Director Charon P.W. Hines said, “The award will positively impact the lives of seniors in our community, as well as those who care for them.”