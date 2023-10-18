The enormous violence and rhetoric surrounding the Israeli-Hamas conflict in the Middle East has sparked conversations in the U.S., igniting faith leaders to advocate from the pulpit and prioritizing prayer.

While a common thread for the religious leaders is pushing for peace, some vary in how they view the war, leading to disagreements. Despite the differing opinions, many come to the same conclusion of navigating these challenging times through prayer and religious practices.

Rabbi Eli Backman, director of the Chabad Jewish Student Center at the University of Maryland, College Park, said he is keeping the faith even though it is a very hard time for students on the College Park campus.

“I have had and continue to have many students knock on my door at all hours and want to talk and cry,” Backman said. “I am constantly receiving emails, etcetera, from alumni around the world looking to connect.”

President Joe Biden is flying to the Middle East in response to a conflict that Israel argues was forced on them after the terrorist group Hamas launched missile strikes against them. In response, Israel launched a counter-offensive.

“More than 1,000 civilians slaughtered — not just killed, slaughtered — in Israel,” Biden said in a statement. “Among them, at least 14 American citizens were killed…Parents butchered using their bodies to try to protect their children”

As people in the DMV continue to watch the devastation from afar, local faith leaders, with varying opinions, are weighing in on the conflict.

The Rev. William Lamar, pastor of Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church, told his members last Sunday that there will not be peace in the Middle East until Palestinian mothers are treated the same as Israeli mothers.

Journalist Richard Prince reported Lamar compared the Palestinian uprisings to the slave uprisings in the U.S. because both groups were oppressed. He also said those sentiments were echoed by the Rev. Howard-John Wesley, pastor of the 10,000-member Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria, Virginia.

Lamar and Wesley are referring to the Palestinians who have been long oppressed and killed in conflict with Israel, before Oct. 7, when the terrorist group Hamas executed a surprise attack and infiltration, using a barrage of rockets, weapons and widespread fatal force.

Before Oct. 7, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports that from Jan. 1, 2008, until Sept. 21 of this year, there had been 6,407 fatalities. The same report, examining Jan. 24, 2008, to Aug. 31, shows that 308 Israelis had died in the more than 15 years of conflict.

Since the Oct. 7 attack, there have been more than 1,400 deaths in Israel and more than 3,000 fatalities in Palestine, according to an Oct. 17 CNN report.

“There is never justification for violence that takes the lives of innocent people,” said Terry Lynch, executive director of the Downtown Cluster of Congregations. “Hostages should be released and an immediate ceasefire occur to stop the humanitarian crisis.”

Republican and conservative activist Star Parker said that Democrats should refrain from criticizing Israel altogether and unequivocally condemn Hamas for their attack on Israel. This week she was part of a Washington, D.C. meeting of African American clergy who support Israel.

“It is unfathomable that we have fellow Americans celebrating the deadly surprise attacks by the Hamas terrorists,” Parker said in a statement. “It is beyond shocking that some of these celebrating Leftists could be our next-door neighbors. It’s even more shocking that some of the folks celebrating are elected officials.”

Coping With the Power of Prayer

Prayer, despite differing opinions, has remained a main resource as faith leaders and others navigate days ahead.

As director, Lynch said the Downtown Clusters of Congregation is praying for peace.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the thousands of victims of the violence, those who are held hostage and their families,” Lynch said. “ We pray for an end to the violence and that justice and equity may be had for all of those impacted by the tragic events.”

Backman said religious texts and faith in action have been one of the ways the center helps students cope.

“We have helped students find comfort and solace in religious readings and rituals. In particular, they put a mezuzah on their doorpost, putting on Tefillin and giving charity,” Backman said, explaining some of the ways the students are practicing Jewish traditions as they yearn for peace. “We have and continue to pray together.”

The director of Chabad Jewish Student Center said he keeps the faith despite division and danger, but certainly prays for protection.

“I am a man of faith and pragmatism. On one hand, I strongly believe all will be good here and God willing in Israel too,” Backman told the Informer. “On the other hand, we need to be vigilant and do everything to stay safe. Both physically, with authorities and other safety measures, and spiritually through increasing our good deeds and prayer.”