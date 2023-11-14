In anticipation of a sizable pro-Israel demonstration in D.C. on Tuesday, Capitol Police and local law enforcement are gearing up for heightened security measures.

The “March for Israel” protest, scheduled from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the National Mall, is expected to draw up to 100,000 participants, as reported by Capitol Police officials.

Gates will open at 10 a.m., leading to street closures and restricted access to the Capitol, increased security and a notable police presence. According to a memo from William McFarland, the House sergeant at arms, Capitol Square access will be limited to members, staff, and official business. The House has also organized bipartisan member transportation to and from the event on a first-come, first-served basis.

Beginning at 6 a.m., Third Street NW, stretching from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW, will be closed, and Capitol Police will restrict access to the Pennsylvania Avenue NW parking area from Third Street NW.

The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations and the Jewish Federations of North America support the “March for Israel.” The event reportedly aims to unite Americans in solidarity with Israel, denounce the escalating trend of antisemitic violence, and call for the immediate and safe release of hostages, according to the event’s promotional website.

Considering recent security concerns related to the Israel-Hamas conflict, Capitol Hill has experienced heightened security measures. Last month, over 300 protesters were arrested in the Cannon House Office Building while demanding a cease-fire in Gaza. Led by Jewish advocacy groups, Jewish Voice for Peace and If Not Now, the protesters voiced their concerns during a time of increased tensions.

Authorities said that there are currently no threats to members or the Capitol campus.

Paris Lewbel, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department, said there are no credible threats in the District of Columbia. The department said it is working closely with local, state and federal partners to ensure the safety and security during Tuesday’s activities.