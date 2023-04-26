African restaurants are plentiful in the D.C. area, and adding to the local Motherland-influenced cuisine is Spicy Water African Grill brings Ivory Coast cuisine to 2019 11th Street NW, a few steps from U Street NW.

A few items on the menu at Spicy Water African Grill are (counterclockwise from top) shrimp kebab sandwich; grilled chicken, cassava couscous and plantain; and chicken salad bowl. (Courtesy of Spicy Water)

Primarily a takeout and delivery operation, the restaurant is developing a small upstairs dine-in space.

Before moving to its current location, owner Duraine Kouassi had a following from his previous stand in Eastern Market.

“We were growing, and customers kept asking when we would have a storefront location,” said Kouassi, who had specific needs before moving. “My main thing was to have a charcoal grill. In Africa, that has been our primary source of cooking.”

Spicy Water’s menu is filled with an assortment of grilled items. I tried the Shrimp Kebab Sandwich in a long baguette. The shrimp was perfectly grilled for the sandwich, nestled in mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and a spicy chipotle sauce. My side order of plantain made for a huge meal. The sandwich is also available with chicken or beef. Spicy Water has grilled chicken, fish, dinner-size salads, and assorted side orders.

Located in the popular party areaOpen Tuesday through Sunday, Kouassi was clear on why he needed to be open until 2:00 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

“People eat a lot of food late at night,” laughed Kouassi.

Spicy Water African Grill is located at 2019 11th St. NW and is open Tuesday through Wednesday 11:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m., Thursday 11:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m.-2:00 a.m., Sun 11:30 a.m.-10:00 p.m. Follow on Instagram: @spicywaterafricangrill.