As Jamaica and the United Kingdom (U.K.) mark 60 years of diplomatic ties, the countries are moving to strengthen relations in the areas of climate change, security, and trade at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Leslie Campbell, made the disclosure as he addressed a recent ceremony at the Ministry’s downtown Kingston headquarters, to mark the occasion.

The two countries established diplomatic relations on August 2, 1962.

Senator Campbell said that Jamaica and the U.K. have a special relationship that has matured and transformed from centuries of colonial rule to one of mutual respect and understanding.

“The U.K. has stood with us over these many decades, providing vital support to sectors critical for Jamaica’s sustainable growth and development,” he noted.

Mr. Campbell said that the U.K. has offered “invaluable assistance” to Jamaica’s security and justice infrastructure.

He cited bilateral cooperation programs, valued at approximately 81.3 million pounds, which include support for at-risk youth, countering serious and organized crime, and the reintegration of offenders into society.

The State Minister said that Jamaica has also benefited from ongoing cooperation at the regional level in areas such as health, security, and disaster resilience and recovery.

“We are pleased that there are currently three regional programs in these areas valued at approximately 7.2 million pounds from which countries like Jamaica can benefit,” he added.

The ceremony to mark the diplomatic ties between Jamaica and the U.K. was among a series of events attended by the visiting British State Minister for the Americas and the Overseas Territories in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the Right Hon. Jesse Norman, during a tour of the region.