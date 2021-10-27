International

Jamaica Committed to Expanding Higher Education Access

October 27, 2021
Fayval Williams
**FILE** Fayval Williams (Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons)

Fayval Williams, Jamaica’s minister of education, youth and information, says the government is committed to expanding access to higher education to prepare citizens to participate in a competitive global environment.

She noted that providing opportunities for more Jamaicans to engage in higher education and training is in keeping with the framework of Vision 2030, Jamaica’s national development plan, which is aimed at ensuring a secure and prosperous future for all citizens.

“As Jamaica continues to compete in an increasingly global environment, the need to ensure that the workforce is adequately equipped with the competencies needed to resource areas critical to advance the growth agenda, has become increasingly important,” Williams said.

She was speaking at the virtual launch of a book titled “Integrated Higher Education in Support of Flexible Learning Pathways in Higher Education in Jamaica” on Friday, Oct. 22.

The publication documents research conducted by the University Council of Jamaica (UCJ) and the International Institute for Educational Planning (IIEP) on the effectiveness of alternative and flexible learning pathways being pursued by the Government.

This is in keeping with strategies to increase access to equitable and quality higher education and lifelong learning opportunities for citizens, including disadvantaged persons.

The publication contains evidence-based knowledge and strategies, which the Ministry of Education can pursue as it seeks to realize its target of having at least 80 per cent of the eligible cohort complete higher education qualifications.

