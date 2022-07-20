The government of Jamaica is strengthening the national framework to combat human trafficking.

Development of a National Policy and Plan of Action on Trafficking in Persons (TIP) are underway through the National Task Force Against Trafficking in Persons (NATFATIP).

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Courtney Williams, who is chairman of NATFATIP, made the disclosure while addressing the third Bilateral Dialogue for the United States-Jamaica Child Protection Compact (CPC) Partnership, which was held on July 13, at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Kingston.

The CPC partnership aims to provide support and strengthen the work of the NATFATIP.

The contributions include the implementation of a child-friendly space, the development of a TIP handbook and training of service providers such as police officers, to identify victims of human trafficking.

Mr. Williams said that the Government is providing more comfortable and safer spaces for survivors of human trafficking, particularly for vulnerable groups.

He noted that the new policy frameworks will allow the Taskforce to gain greater support from other ministries and agencies in strengthening efforts against human trafficking and provide assistance for vulnerable persons.

World Day Against Trafficking in Persons will be celebrated on July 30. The NATFATIP will observe its week of activities from July 24-30.

SOURCE: Jamaica Information Services (JIS)