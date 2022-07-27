Jamaica’s Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett led a team from the Organization of American States (OAS) on a tour of the Bunkers Hill Cultural Xperience and River Tours, Wakefield, Trelawny on July 21. The OAS team was on the island for a two-day high-level policy forum (July 20-21) with representatives from more than 50 countries across the Americas. During the visit, the OAS team interacted with O’Brian Gordon, operator of the privately-owned entity and his staff and enjoyed sumptuous meals cooked the traditional way over a slow wood fire. The team also ventured on a hike through the lush rainforest where they were educated about the historic practices of the Tainos, Maroons, and Jamaica’s local heritage.

In an interview with JIS News, Bartlett said the visit was aimed at exposing members of the OAS to the unique tourist attraction concealed in the heart of the Cockpit Country and to demonstrate how micro-, small- and medium-sized tourism enterprises are immersed in the tourism value chain.

“We’re excited to have taken the team OAS here to see this because among very precious, natural attractions of the region, this one stands out and we find an opportunity always to show how the ordinary people of Jamaica are inserted in the tourism value chain,” he said. “What the Gordons have here is a small enterprise but what this provides is a consistent flow of resources to take care of their families and to also improve their own economic status.”