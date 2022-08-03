In keeping with its foreign policy, the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) is deepening its bilateral relationships in sports. On July 26, it signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the prestigious University of Birmingham, known for its strong reputation in sports sciences and research, Caribbean News Weekly (CNW) recently reported.

The signing took place in the boardroom of the university and the agreement aims to help further collaboration and celebrate the historical links between the two countries. It highlights the potential to support academic collaborations, initially across engineering. It also acts as a mechanism to create opportunities for more detailed cooperation in other areas including: expanding educational programs for athletes, coaches and administrators; and creating new scholarships and research opportunities.

In describing the occasion, JOA President Christopher Samuda said, “The JOA’s vision for sport goes beyond the confines of national boundaries in building capacity and professional and career opportunities while advancing scientific-based knowledge of the human mind and body in understanding their character and functions in sport. The historic signing of this Memorandum of Understanding between the Jamaica Olympic Association and the University of Birmingham will promote all of these and much more. It is more than an expression of co-operation and mutuality in sport for it coalesces the vision of two respected institutions in their joint mission of informing, educating, and enlightening.”