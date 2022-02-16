The Jamaican delegation at World Expo 2020 Dubai will celebrate National Day with six days of activities which started Feb. 14.

The National Day celebration is one of the most prominent moments in any nation’s program of activities during the six-month-long Expo. Jamaica’s National Day is Friday, February 18.

“Several ministries, departments and agencies have collaborated to bring together a cohesive program which we feel sure will leave a lasting and positive impression,” said Commissioner General of the Jamaica Pavilion at World Expo 2020 Dubai, Essie Gardner.

She said the Jamaica National Day celebrations would begin with a flag-raising ceremony and playing of the National Anthem at the Stage of Nations in the Al Wasl Dome.

Other events include a cultural performance coordinated by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, including a public concert within the Al Wasl Dome.

Music and entertainment will be a central feature of the National Day celebrations with multiple pop-dance presentations, Gardner said.

The launch of the first-ever Global Tourism Resilience Day by Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, will also form part of the activities.

In addition to the cultural performances and concerts, the Jamaican delegation in Dubai will also be engaged in bilateral meetings and will stage exhibits for Expo visitors.

Visitors to the Jamaican Pavilion will get the opportunity to win prizes throughout the six days of activities and indulge in Jamaican cuisine such as ackee and saltfish and jerked chicken.

Jamaicans in the diaspora and at home can view the celebrations on the JIS YouTube channel and on Expo TV at www.expo2020dubai.com/en/news/expo-tv on February 18.