The governments of Jamaica and the United Kingdom have signed a framework document signaling their intention to collaborate on a $2.9 billion (£15 million) violence prevention project.

The document was signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith and Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the UK the Rt. Hon. James Cleverly during a press conference following a strategic dialogue at the Ministry’s downtown Kingston offices on Friday, May 19.

Expressing gratitude and appreciation to the government and people of the U.K. Minister Johnson Smith said the initiative, to be funded by the U.K. over six years, will be far-reaching domestically and internationally.

“This partnership will enhance our whole-of-government approach to violence reduction and prevention, while engaging multiple stakeholders in our collective efforts to combat high levels of criminality,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, Cleverly said the violence-prevention partnership is yet another demonstration of the UK’s support of Jamaica’s goals and aspirations and Vision 2030.

“Our focus will be on a public-health approach looking upstream, addressing the drivers of violent behavior and focused very much on prevention. I have been inspired by Jamaica’s plan to create a secure, cohesive and just society, and the U.K. Government will provide £15 million over the next six years to help Jamaica reduce violence and the impact that it has on society on a whole and on this wonderful country’s economy more generally,” he said.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs said the U.K.-Jamaica partnership encompasses a wide range of areas and involves significant funding.