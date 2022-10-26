Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness has welcomed the $300 million investment by Chinese technology company Huawei, with the inauguration of its new office space, located at 97 Hope Road, Kingston 6.

The complex has 9,000 square feet of space with digital low-carbon solutions and a modern work environment for staff.

In his address at the ceremony last week, Holness said the new space signals further local expansion of the company’s footprint. He lauded the company’s significant investments and contributions to the sector, which have aided Jamaica’s digital transformation.

“The company provides cutting-edge connectivity technology and has played an essential role in the growth from GSM to UMTS wireless technology and continues to improve Jamaica’s data penetration with LTE deployments,” Prime Minister Holness said, adding that the company’s investments signal strong confidence in Jamaica.

“The investment will be of benefit to both Jamaica and the region. We welcome this investment and commend Huawei for taking this decision and look forward to their continued growth in Jamaica and in the region,” the Prime Minister added.

He cited the company’s commitment to protecting the Jamaican environment by ensuring that the building has a low-carbon footprint and utilizes renewable energy sources.