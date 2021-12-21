United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday announced the appointment of Courtenay Rattray of Jamaica as his chief of staff.

Rattray succeeds Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti of Brazil.

A news release from the UN said Guterres expressed his profound appreciation to Ribeiro Viotti, saying that he particularly admires her exemplary leadership in steering the work of the United Nations through some of the greatest tests in the organization’s history, including the novel coronavirus pandemic, a potentially crippling financial crisis and one of the organization’s biggest internal reforms.

Rattray has been high representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States since July 2021.

Prior to this appointment, he served as Jamaica’s permanent representative to the United Nations in New York, during which time he was also co-chair of the Group of Friends of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Financing; Children and the SDGs; and the Group of Friends of Decent Work.

He previously served as Jamaica’s ambassador to China (2008-2013); director of the Bilateral Relations Department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade in Kingston (2005-2008); deputy chief of mission, Embassy of Jamaica in Washington, D.C. (2001-2005); special adviser to the minister for foreign affairs and foreign trade (2000-2001); and special adviser to the minister for industry and investment (1999-2000).