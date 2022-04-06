Jamaica has announced the candidature of Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, for the post of Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, the Jamaica Gleaner reported on April 1.

A decision on the appointment of a secretary-general is to be made during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting from June 20-25 in Kigali, Rwanda.

“Minister Johnson Smith, Jamaica’s first female Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, who was first appointed in 2016, is eminently qualified for the post. She has held several crucial leadership posts both regionally and internationally, having served as president of the OACPS Council of Ministers, chair of CARIFORUM and the CARICOM Council on Trade and Economic Development. She has represented Jamaica at numerous bilateral, regional, hemispheric and international encounters and was the first Jamaican foreign minister to be invited to G7 and G20 ministerial meetings,” the Office of the Prime Minister noted in a statement.

Jamaica is currently the African, Caribbean and Pacific Coordinator within the World Trade Organization [WTO], a role headed by Minister Johnson Smith.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness said, “The Government of Jamaica has every confidence in Minister Johnson Smith’s abilities to build bridges and consensus, bringing governments and peoples to a common understanding. Her qualifications for the post of secretary-general, including her high moral character, diplomatic and political acumen, proven competence and commitment to the work of the Commonwealth make her an excellent candidate.”