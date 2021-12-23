House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) says he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Clyburn, the highest-ranking African American on Capitol Hill, said he was a breakthrough case and is asymptomatic.

“America is in a new phase of this pandemic,” Clyburn tweeted Wednesday. “No one is immune. I urge anyone who has not done so to protect themselves by getting vaccinated and boosted.”

Clyburn joins eight other vaccinated lawmakers — Reps. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.), Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), Jason Crow (D-Colo.), Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.), Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.) and Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) — who’ve disclosed a COVID-19 diagnosis in recent days, CBS News reported.