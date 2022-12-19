DEVELOPING:

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol has referred charges against former President Donald Trump under a U.S. criminal code for inciting, assisting or engaging in insurrection against the United States and giving “aid or comfort” to an insurrection.

The House panel recommended Monday that the Justice Department charge Trump with insurrection, obstruction of Congress’ Jan. 6 proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the United States

“An insurrection is a rebellion against the authority of the United States. It is a grave federal offense anchored in the Constitution. … Anyone who incites others to engage in rebelling, assists them in doing so or gives aid and comfort to those engaged in insurrection is guilty of a federal crime,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat.

“The committee believes that more than sufficient evidence exists for a criminal referral of former President Trump for assisting or aiding and comforting those at the Capitol who engaged in a violent attack on the United States,” Raskin said. “The committee has developed significant evidence that President Trump intended to disrupt the peaceful transition of power.”