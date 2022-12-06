DEVELOPING:

The House Select Committee charged with investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol said Tuesday it has decided to make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.

With much of the damning testimony and evidence compiled against Donald Trump, it’s believed that the committee will push for the unprecedented prosecution for his role in the ensuing riot following a rally protesting Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the committee’s chair, told reporters that it had not narrowed down all those who they may recommend.

He hinted that some of the witnesses committed perjury when they were called to testify.