Former President Donald Trump, already indicted on state criminal charges in New York and federal crimes in Florida, is facing another legal challenge.

Trump confirmed on Tuesday that he had been served a “target letter” from the special counsel, Jack Smith, in connection with the ongoing criminal investigation into his attempts to cling to power after losing the 2020 election.

The New York Times reported that the letter indicates that Trump is likely to be indicted in the case, raising the stakes of his already tumultuous legal battles.

This marks the second time Smith has identified Trump as a target in a federal investigation, following the initial notice in June, which was related to the inquiry into Trump’s handling of national defense material after leaving office and his alleged obstruction of efforts to retrieve it.

The former president was charged with 37 criminal counts encompassing seven violations of federal law, some in conjunction with one of his aides.

He’s also awaiting a decision in Georgia, where prosecutors have empaneled a Grand Jury to look at Trump’s alleged attempts to influence the 2020 election in the Peach State.

Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump expressed his displeasure with the latest developments, blaming “Deranged Jack Smith,” the prosecutor from Joe Biden’s Department of Justice, for giving him only four days to report to the Grand Jury.

In his post, Trump implied that such short notice likely points toward an imminent arrest and indictment.

The news of this letter came to light following an inquiry into whether Trump had been informed about being a target in the investigation.

Sources close to Trump confirmed to the New York Times that he received the letter, but they anticipate that the former president would decline the invitation to appear before the grand jury.

The specific aspect of Smith’s investigation that could lead to Trump’s indictment remains unclear.

The probe has delved into a range of strategies that Trump and his allies employ to resist defeat, with at least two grand juries investigating his efforts to retain power.

Recent appearances by key figures in the Trump camp have shed light on the investigation’s scope.

The Times reported that Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, appeared before one of the grand juries in June.

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s former personal lawyer, also had a recent interview with prosecutors.

According to the Times, key areas of focus for prosecutors include assessing Trump’s state of mind and examining efforts to fundraise based on his false claims of widespread voter fraud.

Further, prosecutors scrutinize whether he was aware of his electoral defeat and explore attempts to assemble fake electors to cast ballots supporting Trump during the electoral college certification.

After the 2020 election, Trump spent several weeks publicly insisting on his victory and exploring avenues to remain in power, including contemplating using government resources to seize voting machines.

The pinnacle of the aftermath was the January 6, 2021, rally near the White House, where he encouraged his supporters to march on the Capitol while the electoral victory of Joe Biden was being certified.

The ensuing chaos saw a mob storm the Capitol building, with some members of the mob even calling for the deaths of Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.