Officials in Arkansas have unveiled a statue commemorating the influential African American magazine publisher John H. Johnson at the Delta Heritage Trail State Park in Arkansas City, Arkansas.

Johnson, the founder of Ebony and Jet magazines, was born in Arkansas City in 1918 and died in 2005.

Famed Black Press photographer Roy Lewis captured the unveiling and received the inaugural John H. Johnson Media and Journalism Award.

“Quite an honor,” said Lewis, whose iconic work is regularly featured in The Washington Informer.

Lewis began his storied journalism career working for Johnson in Chicago, and, as part of the statue unveiling, Lewis’ photos were featured in a broadcast on more than 200 Fox News stations and showcased in Arkansas.

Arkansas officials said the statue was long overdue. In 1932, the legendary Johnson and his family left Arkansas, relocating to Chicago, where he was introduced to the publishing industry. In 1945, he launched the inaugural edition of Ebony, followed by Jet six years later.

During the 2019 session of the Arkansas General Assembly, legislators unanimously voted to designate Nov. 1 as John H. Johnson Day in Arkansas.

Linda Johnson Rice, the famed publisher’s daughter and the current president and CEO of Johnson Publishing, along with his other daughter, Alexa Rice, attended the unveiling ceremony. They spoke of Johnson’s humble beginnings, including his time picking cotton in the Arkansas Delta, which offered the foundation for him to reshape the perception of African Americans in the United States.

“By publishing Ebony and Jet, my father was able to depict Black people and their way of life with a sense of purpose and pride,” Johnson Rice told those gathered for the statue unveiling. “Through his work, he demonstrated that Black people are to be cherished and respected.”

Arkansas State Parks and the Walton Family Foundation chose renowned Arkansas sculptor Susan Holley Smith to create the statue for the state park.

“It was a challenging, nine-month endeavor because the statue needed to not only resemble Mr. Johnson, but also encapsulate his essence,” Smith remarked.

Johnson’s daughters provided Smith with the seal of their approval.

“The statue, above all, bears a striking resemblance to my father, while also conveying his fortitude and determination along with his warmth and humor,” Johnson Rice asserted.

During the ceremony, officials also presented John H. Johnson Day awards to Lewis, U.S. Rep. Danny K. Davis and coach Larry Clark in the category of humanitarianism and Michele Ghee, former CEO of Ebony magazine. for business and entrepreneurship.

Lewis, who worked alongside Johnson for 15 years, expressed gratitude for the recognition.

“Mr. Johnson hired me right out of high school when I was 19,” Lewis recalled. “My godmother, Matty B. Frazier, told me to say ‘hello to Johnnie’ when I visited Chicago. He had three buildings, including a funeral home. After the tour of his buildings, I found myself at Mr. Johnson’s door. He greeted me and the [individual I was with] said, ‘This is Roy Lewis,’ and I said, ‘My godmother sends her regards.’ The following week, I was operating an addressograph machine, which was used to process mail in a manner resembling dog tags. That’s how things were in the 1950s.”

He reflected on his time with Johnson Publishing.

“I left Johnson in [1968], a couple of months after [the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.] was assassinated. I was taking a leave of absence,” he explained. “The people here said it’s the longest leave of absence ever.”

Reflecting on the statue, Lewis added, “I wish they had erected it while he was alive, but it’s here now. The quality of it is exceptional; it’s a magnificent statue. If he were here, he’d be delighted.”