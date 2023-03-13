Johns Hopkins University & Medicine’s Coronavirus Resource Center ceased collecting and reporting COVID-19 data on Friday after three years of serving as a go-to case tracker amid the worldwide pandemic.

The center provided data on the pandemic in real time, reaching more than 2.5 billion website views and providing information and analysis for the public, journalists and policymakers nationally and internationally. It was first set up in January 2020, two months before the World Health Organization declared the pandemic.

The website’s data between Jan. 22, 2020, and March 10, 2023, will remain free and open to members of the academic community, government agencies, media outlets, and the public. The team of faculty and experts in data science and other fields related to the coronavirus and the pandemic will continue to provide analysis and guidance.

“Every division of Johns Hopkins contributed to making the Coronavirus Resource Center into an invaluable, trusted source of information and guidance relied on by the public and policymakers,” said Johns Hopkins University President Ron Daniels. “This interdisciplinary rapid response to the world’s worst pandemic in a century exemplifies the critical role research universities have to play in global crises. Johns Hopkins remains committed to providing the public with the most up-to-date research and analysis of the pandemic and will use these same tools to keep building a safer, healthier, more stable global community.”