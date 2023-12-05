Prince George’s County Council member Jolene Ivey (D-District 5) was elected by her colleagues Tuesday to serve as the chair for the body’s 2024 legislative year.

Ivey was sworn onto the Prince George’s County Council in December 2018 after serving as a member of the House of Delegates for two terms (chairing the county delegation from 2013 to 2014) and as a candidate for lieutenant governor in 2014. She is the wife of U.S. Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-Md.) and mother of Maryland Del. Julian Ivey (D-District 47A), and four other sons.

A news release stated that Ivey’s priorities as the body’s leader are children and families, fighting for environmental justice and sustainable practices, and ensuring residents receive speedy, effective, and courteous service from the county government. She helped start Family Connects, a program within Child Resource Connects, which provides nurses to visit new parents in their homes to support them and connect with services, if needed, and co-founded Mocha Moms, a national support group for mothers of color.

“As Prince George’s County grows, we should make sure that our families thrive along with it,” she said. “Strong parents lead to great students, a more vibrant economy, and safer communities.”

Additionally, Council member Sydney Harrison (D-District 9) was elected vice chair. Harrison was elected to his first term on the council in 2018.

Before his election to the council, Harrison was elected to the Clerk of the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County in 2014. He was also the former vice chair of the Maryland Clerk’s Association and currently serves on the county’s Democratic Central Committee representing the 27th Legislative District.