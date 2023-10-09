Dr. Willie Jolley, author and radio talk show host, announced recently that his “Comeback Show” will take place the rest of this month and in November.

Jolley will perform for his audience about his journey from being fired from his job as a nightclub singer and being replaced by a karaoke machine, to being named “One of the Outstanding 5 Speakers in the World” and being inducted into The Speaker Hall of Fame. In July, he became the first Black to receive The Cavett Award for being an outstanding speaker.

The Broadway-style show is filled with captivating singing, powerful speaking, side-splitting humor, and life-changing lessons designed to empower audiences and let them know that they can turn their setbacks into incredible comebacks.

The show dates are Oct. 14, 21 and 28 and Nov. 4, 11, and 18.

For more information, call 202-723-8863 or go to www.winwithwillie.com.