JPMorgan Chase Bank, in concert with the Center for Nonprofit Advancement, invested $350,000 in eight D.C. nonprofits in Wards 7 and 8 led by Black women.

The bank awarded eight $25,000 grants Thursday at its branch location in the Skyland Town Center. The awards were based on each organization’s commitment and proven track record within neighborhoods located east of the Anacostia River.

The recipients were the Children’s Legacy Theatre, Congress Heights Arts and Cultural Center, Fihankra Akoma Ntoaso, Guns Down Friday, Momma’s Safe Haven, The Safe Sisters Circle, Women Involved in Reentry Efforts and WANDA (Women Advancing Nutritional Dietetics and Agriculture).

“Since JPMorgan Chase began its significant philanthropic commitment to Washington, D.C. it found that women of color are the key drivers of household economic mobility in the region,” said Shae Harris, JPMorgan Chase Mid-Atlantic Region director of corporate responsibility. “Through our support to the center, we are able to drill down and provide the necessary support to Black women-led organizations east of the river. It’s through these women that we can intentionally drive impact in Wards 7 and 8.”

Glen O’Gilvie, chief executive officer of the center, said his organization was happy to partner with the bank in this endeavor.

“The center has been addressing the most pressing community needs by strengthening nonprofit organizations for over 43 years,” O’Gilvie said. “Research confirms that corporations and foundations have historically underfunded, Black-led organizations. I am delighted by the opportunity to partner with JPMorgan Chase, engaging Black women leaders and demonstrating the equity in a trust-based philanthropic and capacity-building model, as well as the lasting community impact we can create.”

The funded organizations are set to receive technical assistance, health and wellness support, leadership development, and executive coaching from the center’s staff. Classes and resources include social media and marketing training, business plan guidance to improve organizational resilience, and financial management.

The grantees will be enrolled in a customized 12-month capacity-building program.

“This will help me with my general operating budget, hire staff and keep the venue up,” said Keyonna Jones, executive director of the Congress Heights Arts and Culture Center.