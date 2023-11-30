In a joint announcement Thursday, JPMorgan Chase, the Greater Washington Partnership, and the Education Strategy Group (ESG) unveiled an initiative to broaden access to economic opportunities for students throughout Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia. The objective is to address the region’s escalating demand for skilled talent.

Over the next three years, the three organizations will improve the current “TalentReady” initiative with the support of a sizable $5.3 million philanthropic commitment from JPMorgan Chase. Officials noted in a press release that the expansion will emphasize providing students with invaluable work-based learning experiences, including capstone projects and internships.

The initiative has already impacted over 25,000 high school students in areas such as Baltimore City, Maryland; Fairfax County, Virginia; Montgomery County, Maryland; Prince George’s County, Maryland; and Washington, D.C., enabling them to explore career pathways and gain college credit and industry-recognized credentials.

Officials asserted that JPMorgan Chase’s contribution aligns with the firm’s broader mission of fostering global career readiness. They said it builds upon the company’s $75 million commitment to initiatives supporting youth employment, with a focus on underrepresented backgrounds entering industries such as IT and healthcare.

A recent JPMorgan Chase Policy Center policy analysis underscored the importance of modernizing workforce development systems. The study highlighted the need for a seamless connection between higher education and labor market demands to fortify regional economies.

Tim Berry, global head of Corporate Responsibility and chairman of the Mid-Atlantic Region at JPMorgan Chase, emphasized the significance of local engagement. “The path to powering our communities and unlocking economic opportunity for everyone starts at the local level,” Berry said. He expressed confidence that the TalentReady initiative will prepare students for high-demand, skills-based jobs in the Greater Washington region through collaboration with nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, and businesses.

TalentReady operates as a community-based partnership model, leveraging the expertise of the Partnership and ESG to support K-12 and higher education partners. The initiative utilizes insights from local employers to construct career pathways aligned with regional labor market demands and real-world work experiences. Kathy Warden, board chair at Greater Washington Partnership, highlighted the success of TalentReady, emphasizing the collaboration across education, business, and government to address workforce needs.

“Thanks to the private sector leadership of JPMorgan Chase and their investment in Talent Ready, we are expanding workforce opportunities for students in Virginia,” Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin stated in the news release.

A crucial tool in addressing workforce gaps is the Employer Signaling System (ESS), which the Partnership employs. The ESS, informed by employer input and labor market data, facilitates communication between educators and employers regarding talent needs and skills gaps.

In addition to its role in TalentReady, ESG is establishing a regional collaboration network to empower education, workforce development, and employer communities. ESG President and CEO Matt Gandal emphasized the importance of combined efforts across K-12 and higher education systems to build pathways into the region’s fastest-growing careers.