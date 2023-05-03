The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has appointed Philip Rose to serve as its Deputy Director of Tourism (Acting) for the Americas, with responsibility for the United States (US), Caribbean and Latin America. The appointment took effect on April 1, 2023.

Commenting on the appointment, Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, said that Mr. Rose has a long history working in tourism to promote brand Jamaica.

“Throughout the years, he has proven himself to be a visionary leader whose numerous successes have helped to elevate and maintain Jamaica’s status as one of the world’s top tourism destinations, particularly from North America. It was, therefore, a natural fit for him to step into this key role,” Bartlett said.

For his part, Donovan White, director of Tourism at the JTB, welcomed Mr. Rose to the new post, noting that he is a champion of Jamaica’s tourism, with outstanding qualifications and a well-established track record of excellence.

“The strategic direction, proficiency and foresight he provides have been invaluable to growing arrivals and we are fully confident that he will continue to be a driving force for tourism to Jamaica in his new position,” he said.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Rose served as Regional Director for the JTB in the US, responsible for overseeing sales and marketing in the Northeast, the region that delivers the largest share of visitors to the island.