Overview: The judge says the seven plaintiffs offered no direct proof they were victims of excessive force or assault.

A judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by seven protesters who say their constitutional rights were violated when they were mistreated and wrongly arrested during racial justice protests following the death of George Floyd. On June 1, 2020, D.C. police arrested almost 200 people on Swann Street NW for violating a curfew imposed during the unrest.

Seven of the demonstrators sued and allege the city’s curfew was vague and overly broad, and that officers arrested them without probable cause, and committed assault and battery against them.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson upheld Mayor Muriel Bowser’s curfew order as constitutionally valid as she ultimately dismissed the suit.

The judge also found that the demonstrators gave no specific evidence that they were assaulted or had excessive force used on them.